Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of United Continental worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. 36,547,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,810,016. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

