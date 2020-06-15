Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.55. 39,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,254. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.83 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

