Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.01% of American Campus Communities worth $38,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,664. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.