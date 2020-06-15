Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $39,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 65,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,370,000 after buying an additional 351,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

CB traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $124.86. 29,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

