Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 35,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after purchasing an additional 703,671 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,172. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

