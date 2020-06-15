Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 117,188 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 83,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 398,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $56.42. 3,156,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

