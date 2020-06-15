Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.67. 65,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

