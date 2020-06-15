Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.80% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $33,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at $1,442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. 1,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,078. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

