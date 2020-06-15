Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $35,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Prologis by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 377,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 327,252 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 636,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Prologis by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 425,427 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

