Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,349,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,205,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,553,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $44,638,100. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.