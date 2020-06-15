Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of Copaxone, new competition for branded products, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a massive debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, its two-year restructuring plan was successful, leading to $3 billion in cost savings by 2019. Its newest drugs Austedo and Ajovy could emerge as significant drivers of long-term sales growth. With encouraging progress on restructuring activities, stabilization in the United Statesand European generics business, and improvement in financials, we believe the company may return to growth in 2020. However, the opioid litigation and price-fixing investigations are an overhang on the stock. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

