Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTEK. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

