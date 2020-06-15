Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

