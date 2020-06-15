TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 115,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of TELA stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.
