TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 115,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.