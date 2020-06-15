Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of TECK opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,890,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

