TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $441,750.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $441,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

