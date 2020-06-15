TD Securities Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$5.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market cap of $351.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,563,156.81. Also, Director Judy Goldring acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,860.95. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 424,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,914.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

