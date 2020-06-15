TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Rising costs, on account of compensation & benefit expenses, have been denting bottom line growth. Also, elimination of commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades has hurt revenue growth. Further, stretched valuation is a concern. However, the company’s focus on high net-worth clients, increasing client assets and introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Further, the company's association with TD Bank provides cross-selling opportunities. Notably, the merger with Charles Schwab, announced in November 2019, is expected to create a behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after buying an additional 791,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

