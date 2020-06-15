Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.26. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

