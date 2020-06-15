Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Tael has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges including $24.72, $10.00, $34.91 and $45.75.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.27 or 0.05279658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $119.16, $24.72, $45.75, $13.96, $34.91, $10.00, $4.92, $7.20, $62.56, $18.11 and $6.32. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.