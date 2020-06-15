Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.22% of Synovus Financial worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 19,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

