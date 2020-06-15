Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.64.

SNPS stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $192.38.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,030 shares of company stock worth $19,772,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

