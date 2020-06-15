Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $23.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

