SVB Leerink Increases Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $65.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

LVGO stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.17. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

