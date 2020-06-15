SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.93 on Monday, reaching $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,856,714 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

