SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.44 million, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.
SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
SRDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.
SurModics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.
Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.