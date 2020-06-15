Super Zero Market Cap Tops $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00343555 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010507 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000522 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016283 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012400 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

