Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.72.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.22, a PEG ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $260,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,095,841.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,740,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

