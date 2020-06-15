Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $764.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

