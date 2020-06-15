Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.28.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 2.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,890 shares of company stock worth $6,938,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

