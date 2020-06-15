Stearns Financial Services Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,545.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

