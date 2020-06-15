Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.29.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 73,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

