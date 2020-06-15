StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.04

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $597,945.50 and approximately $8,931.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00011273 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01873655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00174289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110699 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,521,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,880 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

