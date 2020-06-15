SSE (LON:SSE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,483

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,498 ($19.07) to GBX 1,483 ($18.87) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSE. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded SSE to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.27) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,360.93 ($17.32).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,229.85 ($15.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,367.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,703 ($21.67).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

