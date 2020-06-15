SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.52 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

