Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

