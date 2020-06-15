Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives $12.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $333.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

