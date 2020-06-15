So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of So-Young International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.45 million and a PE ratio of 88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,037,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 599.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,622 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in So-Young International by 3,401,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 374,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $3,065,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

