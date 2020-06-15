Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Smart Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 1,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

