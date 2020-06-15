Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Price Target Raised to $0.40

Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $0.30 to $0.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLGWF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Slang Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Slang Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

