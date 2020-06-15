Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Price Target Raised to $0.40

Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $0.30 to $0.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SLGWF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Slang Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.43.
Slang Worldwide Company Profile
