Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $168.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 over the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

