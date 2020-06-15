Simmons Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

