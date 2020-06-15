Simmons Bank Sells 504 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $105,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $113.49. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Argus raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

