Simmons Bank Sells 3,749 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.48. The stock had a trading volume of 274,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,176. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $125.96 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

