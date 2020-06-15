Simmons Bank Sells 349 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $75.65. 226,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312,051. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.