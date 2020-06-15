Simmons Bank Sells 27,703 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,703 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. 23,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

