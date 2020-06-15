Simmons Bank Sells 1,858 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

CMA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. 337,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

