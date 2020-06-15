Simmons Bank Sells 111 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,272 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,889. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.61.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

