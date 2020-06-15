Simmons Bank Raises Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. 34,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,408. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

