Simmons Bank Purchases New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 1,838,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

